His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump says he won't stop using social media
|Associated Press
President Trump may be trying for a reset in the West Wing, but he is making clear that he is not changing his Twitter habit.
Trump's tweet came one day after retired Marine Gen. John F. Kelly took over as Trump's new chief of staff. Tapped to bring order to the chaotic West Wing, Kelly quickly made his presence known Monday — ousting newly appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci and revising the command structure so that all senior staffers report to him.
Those moves were praised Monday by Trump allies and lawmakers, who expressed hope that Kelly would help stem internal conflicts and advance a policy agenda after six months of tumult. But less clear is how much control Kelly will have over Trump's predilection for sowing conflict and making off-the-cuff comments on social media.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), speaking on NBC's "Today" show, said he was encouraged by Kelly's new role, but stressed that he was looking for "discipline" from Trump in order to move forward with issues like healthcare and tax reform.
"He has an obligation to be president for all of us and stop the chaos," Graham said. "Most of the chaos is generated by him and no one else."