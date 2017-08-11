His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump touts workforce training push
President Trump participated Friday in a discussion about his administration's efforts to encourage workforce development with an emphasis on apprenticeships.
The White House announced in June that it would launch “a series of initiatives” centered on encouraging training partnerships between businesses and schools.
In his remarks before Friday's event, Trump touted record-high stock indexes, rising manufacturer optimism and a low unemployment rate.
"In the past seven months, we've made enormous gains in getting Americans back to work," he said.
Trump also tweeted that the Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index, which measures Americans' confidence in the economy, had reached the highest point in 16 years.
The president's remarks on the economy and workforce training were largely overshadowed by an ensuing question-and-answer session during which Trump followed up his provocative tweets about North Korea with more expansive comments to reporters monitoring his working vacation from his New Jersey golf club.
He dismissed the potential for back-channel negotiations and reiterated his calls to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to halt his threats to the U.S. and its allies.
“If he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat,” Trump told reporters, “if he does anything with respect to Guam, or anyplace else that’s an American territory or an American ally, he will truly regret it, and he will regret it fast.”