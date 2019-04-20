Essential Arts: Notre Dame survives an inferno — but a difficult clean-up lies ahead

When I’m not poring over art monographs, I am watching an unhealthy number of Latin American TV dramas about drug trafficking. These are very different from U.S. shows, rendering an invisible narco state that inhales its victims voraciously, whether they intend to be inhaled or not. It’s “the woman who falls in love with the wrong man, the bystander who becomes an accidental witness and therefore must be killed, the journalist who digs in the wrong place.”