Essential California: Inglewood’s upswing leaves vulnerable residents behind

TOP STORIES
What’s happening in the Southern California city of Inglewood is in some sense emblematic of what’s happening across the nation. Rents are rising — and in some cases doubling in cost — spurred in part by the construction of the Rams-Chargers football stadium. Some residents are feeling pushed out, as they are in black communities across the country, from Boston to Oakland. Los Angeles Times
What’s up at the LAUSD?
For months, observers have been waiting for a shock wave from L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner. It was supposed to come in the form of a “re-imagining” plan that was expected to change the nation’s second-largest school system forever, define his legacy and unleash a potential war among factions for and against it. Now Beutner says nothing of that sort is going to happen. Depending on whom you believe, Beutner has scrapped his original concept, changed his mind or still intends to move forward with it — just not right now during a politically sensitive period. Los Angeles Times
Big food news
“Over dinner one night — the table being the place where we unsuspectingly so often learn things — my 9-year-old daughter told me about how books can be, as her teacher taught her class, ‘a window or a mirror.’ A window into a culture or life or time that isn’t your own, a mirror that reflects what you know in a way that helps you see it differently or more clearly,” writes new Los Angeles Times Food editor Peter Meehan in the inaugural standalone weekly food section. “And it was in that moment that I found the exact words. Because is there any better way to say what a newspaper should do? Our mission is to be a window into or a mirror for the food culture of Los Angeles, of California, of wherever the stories take us.” Los Angeles Times
The section will be in print every Thursday. Here’s a sampling:
— Chinese food in the U.S. is supposed to be quick and inexpensive, right? Wrong. In California, young Asian American chefs are working to change the stereotype. Los Angeles Times
— The Times’ new cooking team, Genevieve Ko and Ben Mims, break down their approach to the new Food section’s content, including changes to recipe format and helpful tips. Los Angeles Times
— Restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega reviews Mutiara, a spot for Burmese noodles, curries and salads in Inglewood. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
A new Nipsey Hussle shooting mystery: Authorities now say a gunman injured two women at memorial vigil a day after the rapper’s slaying. Los Angeles Times
Happening today: At Thursday’s Hussle memorial in Los Angeles, the LAPD and Nation of Islam will provide security. Los Angeles Times
Great Steve Lopez column: A homie, a volunteer and a message of radical kinship from Father Greg Boyle. Los Angeles Times
Mouse house: Disney’s next big remake is itself. Wall Street Journal
Plus: Disney is finally ready to unveil its streaming service. Here’s what we know, and what we don’t. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
In Adelanto: An immigration detainee fell into a coma and died at 27. His family wants to know why. Los Angeles Times
Wall update: “The Pentagon announced two military contracts Tuesday worth $976 million to construct a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, marking the first step toward President Donald Trump’s long-promised goal since he declared a national emergency nearly two months ago.” Time
Harrowing story: “For many transgender women, crossing between the United States and Mexico can also mean moving uncomfortably between genders.” New York Times
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
2020 talk: Democratic presidential candidates including Sen. Kamala Harris are making maternal health a campaign issue. A visit to South Carolina, a key early primary state, shows the depth of the crisis facing black women. Los Angeles Times
Weed woes: A state bill that would have allowed cities to prohibit home delivery of marijuana has been sidelined for the year amid concerns that doing so would further hamper California’s lagging market for cannabis. Los Angeles Times
Impact! After a Times investigation, state lawmakers from both major parties have pushed for a closer look at technology and security mishaps in last year’s launch of the state’s new voter registration system at the Department of Motor Vehicles. Los Angeles Times
CRIME AND COURTS
Who monitors sheriffs? A proposed law would place that power firmly with counties. Los Angeles Times
A year later: Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of being the Golden State Killer. Los Angeles Times
Nabbed: A gang member who organized a one-night string of racially motivated fire bombings in Boyle Heights has pleaded guilty to the attacks, prosecutors said. Los Angeles Times
Challenging Lacey: A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney announced plans Wednesday to challenge Jackie Lacey in the 2020 election, making him the second insurgent candidate promising to bring a more progressive bent to the county’s top law enforcement post. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
Found! Two hikers missing near Mt. Baldy for nearly five days were found alive Wednesday evening, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Los Angeles Times
Fighting the fight: When PG&E filed for bankruptcy, Shalini Swaroop kept fighting for energy justice. Los Angeles Times
Still blooming: A guide to wildflowers you can still see as the super bloom winds down. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Picking up the pieces: After Magic Johnson’s departure, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss “should hire someone from beyond the Lakers family to return some semblance of sanity to the basketball operation,” writes columnist Bill Plaschke. Los Angeles Times
This weekend: Five bestselling authors to see at the L.A. Times Festival of Books. Los Angeles Times
And: Poet Yesika Salgado blew up on Instagram. Now her books are breaking literary boundaries. Los Angeles Times
RIP: Charles Van Doren, one of the first intellectual stars of the television era as a contestant on the NBC show “Twenty One,” who quickly became the country's leading villain after admitting that his winning streak on the popular game show had been rigged, died Tuesday. He was 93. Los Angeles Times
Throwback Thursday: In the 1980s, Hollywood churned out whitewashed, crowd-pleasing fantasies set in L.A. Then came the 1990s and movies like “Pulp Fiction” and “Boyz N the Hood.” Curbed Los Angeles
By the Bay: News of San Francisco’s first Nigerian restaurant goes viral, sending a chef to unexpected stardom. San Francisco Chronicle
Coachella at 20: How Beyoncé forever changed the desert festival. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: partly cloudy, 75, Thursday; sunny, 76, Friday. San Diego: partly cloudy, 70, Thursday; sunny,70, Friday. San Francisco area: cloudy, 58, Thursday; sunny, 64, Friday. San Jose: cloudy, 63, Thursday; sunny, 71, Friday. Sacramento: cloudy, 67, Thursday; sunny, 73, Friday. More weather is here.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from David DeMulle':
“Back in 1948, I was 6 years old and the first child of an Italian immigrant family living in the quiet community of El Sereno. My father decided to continue his family tradition of making 200 gallons of wine for his family and friends. To do that, we went to a remote community called Sunland, and I watched as people loaded crate after crate of dark purple grapes into the back of a trailer he had. When we got home, he and family members unloaded the crates and poured the grapes into a crusher that poured out grape juice into 5- to 50-gallon barrels. The smell was wonderful. As the weeks went by, the grape juice turned into wine. I had been drinking the grape juice for weeks with nobody knowing, but this final week was my undoing. I got so sick from drinking what was now wine that my mother just put me in the bathtub and hosed me off. I didn't drink wine again until I was in my 20s.”