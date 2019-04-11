Essential California: Inglewood’s upswing leaves vulnerable residents behind

“Back in 1948, I was 6 years old and the first child of an Italian immigrant family living in the quiet community of El Sereno. My father decided to continue his family tradition of making 200 gallons of wine for his family and friends. To do that, we went to a remote community called Sunland, and I watched as people loaded crate after crate of dark purple grapes into the back of a trailer he had. When we got home, he and family members unloaded the crates and poured the grapes into a crusher that poured out grape juice into 5- to 50-gallon barrels. The smell was wonderful. As the weeks went by, the grape juice turned into wine. I had been drinking the grape juice for weeks with nobody knowing, but this final week was my undoing. I got so sick from drinking what was now wine that my mother just put me in the bathtub and hosed me off. I didn't drink wine again until I was in my 20s.”