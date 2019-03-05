Today: How a NASA Mission to Detect Toxic Releases Was Grounded

When Hurricane Harvey swept through the Houston area in August 2017, it led to chemical spills, fires, flooded storage tanks and damaged industrial plants. Residents and rescuers complained of burning throats, nausea and dizziness. But officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, then led by Scott Pruitt, and from the state of Texas maintained the air quality was fine. Not only that, they told NASA scientists — who were planning to fly a DC-8 equipped with the world’s most sophisticated air samplers over the hurricane zone to monitor pollution levels — to stay away. Why? Read this special L.A. Times report based on emails obtained via a public records request and interviews with dozens of scientists and officials familiar with the situation.