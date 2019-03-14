Today: The Selling of a ‘Side Door’ to Schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has the legal authority and moral responsibility to stop executions in California: “The law is the law and this is crystal clear: The constitution of the state of California provides the governor the ability to reprieve, the ability do this moratorium.” But supporters of capital punishment are outraged over his decision, calling it a subversion of the will of voters, who refused to abolish the death penalty just two years ago. Legal experts say that while Newsom does have authority to grant reprieves to the 737 inmates on death row (see who they are here), he could be challenged for discarding the state’s death penalty protocol and shuttering the execution chamber.