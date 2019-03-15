Today: ‘One of New Zealand’s Darkest Days’

Please don’t pick the poppies. The hills of Lake Elsinore are alive with the sight of wildflowers. In the social media era, they are also filled with throngs of visitors, who are trooping to the fields of Riverside County and elsewhere as Southern California revels in a super bloom. (Here’s where to find them.) But in their haste to snap a selfie, some poppy-peepers are trampling the flowers — or snapping them up. “Look at those people. They’re stepping all over the poppies,” said one patrol officer. “The people are nice — except when they’re fighting about poppies.”