Today: At Notre Dame, All Hope Is Not Lost

For more than eight centuries, Notre Dame de Paris has been at the heart of the city’s spiritual, intellectual and cultural life. On Monday, onlookers wept, gasped in horror and sang “Ave Maria” as more than 400 firefighters battled a fast-moving blaze that consumed large parts of the 850-year-old Gothic monument. Across the world, others watched too, including President Trump, who tweeted some firefighting advice that wasn’t well received. Among the devout, the misery of the spectacle was heightened by the timing: Holy Week, just six days from Easter Sunday. When the smoke cleared, officials said Notre Dame’s roof was mostly destroyed, but they believe the cathedral structure has been saved. The fate of many art treasures inside was unclear, though some had been removed because the building was undergoing renovations. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed Notre Dame will be reconstructed.