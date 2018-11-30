California paves way for possible petition drive for initiative that would cancel bullet train

Nov. 30, 2018, 8:10 a.m.
- Ballot measures
The group behind the failed gas-tax repeal effort was given state approval Thursday to begin collecting signatures for a new initiative to cancel the high-speed rail project and revamp state transportation funding.
The initiative was proposed by former San Diego City Council member and radio host Carl DeMaio before the November election as an answer to opponents of Proposition 6, which would have repealed an increase in the state gas tax but was rejected by voters.
The new initiative would shift about $10 billion in state revenues from state and local non-transportation programs to local transportation funds, resulting in potential deep cuts to general fund revenue used for other state services, according to an analysis released Thursday by state Legislative Analyst Mac Taylor.
Nov. 29, 2018, 10:35 a.m.
- California Legislature
Six California legislators proposed Thursday to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products — including those used in electronic cigarettes — in retail stores and vending machines in the state, citing concern over a steep increase in nicotine use among youths.
The lawmakers said they would introduce such a measure when the Legislature convenes next week, and that it would also impose age verification requirements for online sales of tobacco products.
“We must stop the appalling epidemic of e-cigarette use by youths,” said Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo), who is co-authoring the bill with others including Democratic Sens. Anthony Portantino of La Cañada Flintridge and Connie Leyva of Chino.
Nov. 29, 2018, 9:19 a.m.
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom is calling for the chairman of the California Democratic Party to resign in light of “very serious” sexual harassment allegations against him.
Newsom requested that Eric Bauman step down one day after The Times reported that 10 party staff members and political activists said the chairman made crude sexual comments and engaged in unwanted touching or physical intimidation. In response to the story, Bauman said he planned to seek treatment for health issues and alcohol use.
“Sexual harassment shouldn’t be tolerated — no person or party, no matter how powerful, is above accountability,” Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom, said on Thursday. “The governor-elect believes the investigation should move forward and the victims should be heard. But given the numerous detailed, severe and corroborated allegations reported by The Times, he believes the best course of action for the party is for the chair to resign.”
Nov. 29, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
Nov. 28, 2018, 9:17 p.m.
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) was “overly familiar” with a state employee during a 2014 legislative softball game, in violation of the Assembly’s sexual harassment policy, according to an investigative report made public Wednesday.
Other allegations made by Assembly aide Daniel Fierro, including accusations that Garcia touched his genitals and that she retaliated against him after he sought a consultant contract with a school district, were not substantiated by the investigation.
Investigators found “the preponderance of the evidence supported a finding that Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, while in a state of inebriation, encountered Mr. Fierro in the dugout of the 2014 legislative softball game, grabbed his arm for support, put her hand on his back, and was overly familiar with him in a way that she would not have been had she been sober,” said a letter from John T. Kennedy, a private attorney whose law firm represented the Assembly during the investigation.
Nov. 28, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
- California Legislature
Three weeks after a mass shooting killed 12 people at a Thousand Oaks bar, a state lawmaker on Wednesday proposed a new gun tax to fund violence prevention programs in California.
Assemblyman Marc Levine (D-San Rafael) said he would introduce a bill to tax the sale of semiautomatic firearms, such as the .45-caliber Glock handgun used Nov. 7 in the deadly shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill.
Levine cited the Thousand Oaks shooting this month and another last month that killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue as recent examples of gun violence that require more action, but said he had been trying to reduce shootings for years.
Nov. 27, 2018, 6:50 p.m.
In a report filed with state regulators Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. offered little explanation about why it failed to shut off power in Butte County before the deadliest wildfire in California history.
The utility giant, under pressure to stop its power lines from sparking wildfires, adopted a plan this fall to turn off power during high-risk weather conditions. Days before the Camp fire killed at least 88 people, PG&E warned customers that it might cut electricity in Paradise and other fire-prone areas of the Sierra foothills on Nov. 8. But the company ultimately canceled plans for the shut-off.
“The forecasted conditions didn’t meet the criteria to initiate a public safety power shutoff,” said James Noonan, a spokesman for PG&E.
Nov. 27, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- State government
Gov. Jerry Brown has asked the California Supreme Court to keep records sealed that involve his pardon of former state Sen. Roderick Wright, arguing confidentiality is consistent with historic practice and is supported by state law.
A court filing was submitted late Monday by Peter A. Krause, the governor’s legal secretary, after the nonpartisan First Amendment Coalition last week petitioned the court to unseal records filed by the governor’s office, including a review of the pardon application and letters that supported clemency for Wright.
"Courts have repeatedly recognized an executive privilege that protects the governor's decision-making process from public scrutiny," the filing says.
Nov. 26, 2018, 6:30 p.m.
California is failing to meet its goals to reduce vehicle travel, imperiling efforts to achieve ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, according to a state report released Monday.
The report by the California Air Resources Board, the state’s climate change regulator, found that carbon emissions per capita from vehicle travel in California were increasing. That’s despite a decade-old law that required regions across the state to plan for housing growth so that people could live closer to where they work or public transit and reduce their time on the state’s roadways.
“California — at the state, regional and local levels — has not yet gone far enough in making the systemic and structural changes to how we build and invest in communities that are needed to meet state climate goals,” the report said.
Nov. 26, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
- California Democrats
The California Democratic Party announced on Monday that its chairman, Eric Bauman, would take a leave of absence while he is investigated for unspecified allegations of sexual misconduct.
The leave begins immediately and will continue until the conclusion of an inquiry by an outside counsel, party spokesman Mike Roth said in a statement released Monday evening.
“Chair Bauman believes this decision is the best way to ensure the independence and integrity of the process,” Roth said of the party’s leader, who is from Los Angeles. “The party is confident that the procedures in place will allow for all parties to come forward freely and provide for a thorough and complete review.”