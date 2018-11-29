Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom calls for California Democratic Party chairman to resign over sexual misconduct allegations

Nov. 29, 2018, 9:19 a.m.
Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom is calling for the chairman of the California Democratic Party to resign in light of “very serious” sexual harassment allegations against him.
Newsom requested that Eric Bauman step down one day after The Times reported that 10 party staff members and political activists said the chairman made crude sexual comments and engaged in unwanted touching or physical intimidation. In response to the story, Bauman said he planned to seek treatment for health issues and alcohol use.
“Sexual harassment shouldn’t be tolerated — no person or party, no matter how powerful, is above accountability,” Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom, said on Thursday. “The governor-elect believes the investigation should move forward and the victims should be heard. But given the numerous detailed, severe and corroborated allegations reported by The Times, he believes the best course of action for the party is for the chair to resign.”
Nov. 29, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
When the House voted to repeal the
Nov. 28, 2018, 9:17 p.m.
Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) was “overly familiar” with a state employee during a 2014 legislative softball game, in violation of the Assembly’s sexual harassment policy, according to an investigative report made public Wednesday.
Other allegations made by Assembly aide Daniel Fierro, including accusations that Garcia touched his genitals and that she retaliated against him after he sought a consultant contract with a school district, were not substantiated by the investigation.
Investigators found “the preponderance of the evidence supported a finding that Assemblymember Cristina Garcia, while in a state of inebriation, encountered Mr. Fierro in the dugout of the 2014 legislative softball game, grabbed his arm for support, put her hand on his back, and was overly familiar with him in a way that she would not have been had she been sober,” said a letter from John T. Kennedy, a private attorney whose law firm conducted the review.
Nov. 28, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
- California Legislature
Three weeks after a mass shooting killed 12 people at a Thousand Oaks bar, a state lawmaker on Wednesday proposed a new gun tax to fund violence prevention programs in California.
Assemblyman Marc Levine (D-San Rafael) said he would introduce a bill to tax the sale of semiautomatic firearms, such as the .45-caliber Glock handgun used Nov. 7 in the deadly shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill.
Levine cited the Thousand Oaks shooting this month and another last month that killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue as recent examples of gun violence that require more action, but said he had been trying to reduce shootings for years.
Nov. 27, 2018, 6:50 p.m.
In a report filed with state regulators Tuesday, Pacific Gas & Electric Co. offered little explanation about why it failed to shut off power in Butte County before the deadliest wildfire in California history.
The utility giant, under pressure to stop its power lines from sparking wildfires, adopted a plan this fall to turn off power during high-risk weather conditions. Days before the Camp fire killed at least 88 people, PG&E warned customers that it might cut electricity in Paradise and other fire-prone areas of the Sierra foothills on Nov. 8. But the company ultimately canceled plans for the shut-off.
“The forecasted conditions didn’t meet the criteria to initiate a public safety power shutoff,” said James Noonan, a spokesman for PG&E.
Nov. 27, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- State government
Gov. Jerry Brown has asked the California Supreme Court to keep records sealed that involve his pardon of former state Sen. Roderick Wright, arguing confidentiality is consistent with historic practice and is supported by state law.
A court filing was submitted late Monday by Peter A. Krause, the governor’s legal secretary, after the nonpartisan First Amendment Coalition last week petitioned the court to unseal records filed by the governor’s office, including a review of the pardon application and letters that supported clemency for Wright.
"Courts have repeatedly recognized an executive privilege that protects the governor's decision-making process from public scrutiny," the filing says.
Nov. 26, 2018, 6:30 p.m.
California is failing to meet its goals to reduce vehicle travel, imperiling efforts to achieve ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, according to a state report released Monday.
The report by the California Air Resources Board, the state’s climate change regulator, found that carbon emissions per capita from vehicle travel in California were increasing. That’s despite a decade-old law that required regions across the state to plan for housing growth so that people could live closer to where they work or public transit and reduce their time on the state’s roadways.
“California — at the state, regional and local levels — has not yet gone far enough in making the systemic and structural changes to how we build and invest in communities that are needed to meet state climate goals,” the report said.
Nov. 26, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
- California Democrats
The California Democratic Party announced on Monday that its chairman, Eric Bauman, would take a leave of absence while he is investigated for unspecified allegations of sexual misconduct.
The leave begins immediately and will continue until the conclusion of an inquiry by an outside counsel, party spokesman Mike Roth said in a statement released Monday evening.
“Chair Bauman believes this decision is the best way to ensure the independence and integrity of the process,” Roth said of the party’s leader, who is from Los Angeles. “The party is confident that the procedures in place will allow for all parties to come forward freely and provide for a thorough and complete review.”
Nov. 26, 2018, 2:38 p.m.
- California Legislature
Following reports of increased car break-ins in California, Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said Monday that he will seek to close a loophole in state law that hinders prosecution.
Wiener said car burglaries have reached an “epidemic” level in his hometown. He will introduce a measure, modeled on another, unsuccessful bill he carried earlier this year, that would eliminate a requirement that prosecutors prove that a car’s doors were locked to get a conviction for automobile burglary.
He cited a 26% increase in thefts from vehicles last year in San Francisco, and said thieves are avoiding convictions in cases where they unlock the car, or the car owner leaves the car unlocked.
Nov. 25, 2018, 10:32 a.m.
- California Democrats
The California Democratic Party has launched an investigation into unspecified allegations of sexual misconduct against Chairman Eric Bauman involving party staff members.
In a statement released Saturday evening, Bauman confirmed an investigation was underway but did not address the allegations against him. He said that independent counsel has been hired to investigate the matter.
“I look forward to putting these allegations behind us and moving forward as unified Democrats,” Bauman said in the statement.