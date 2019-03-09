The Sports Report: If the Dodgers are on TV, but no one can see it, does it make a sound?

“Lonzo hasn’t had himself an offseason yet, as far as development, which is a huge part of when you get better at this level,” coach Luke Walton said of his oft-injured player. “And where we’re at now, and not looking like he’s close to being able to play yet, then, it’s almost getting to the point where the true value comes from, ‘Let’s get him as healthy as possible so he has however many months this summer to really expand and keep working on his game.’ ”