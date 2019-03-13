The Sports Report: USC and UCLA athletic programs caught up in scandal

--Two USC athletic department employees — senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel and men’s and women’s water polo coach Jovan Vavic — were fired after being indicted in federal court for their role. Heinel allegedly received over $1.3 million in bribes and Vavic allegedly received $250,000 to help parents take advantage of the relaxed admissions standards for athletes at USC even though their children were not legitimately being recruited as athletes. Former USC women’s soccer coach Ali Khosroshahin, who was fired in 2013, and his former assistant coach, Laura Janke, who left the school in 2014, were also named in the indictment for allegedly fabricating athlete profiles for the prospective students. Khosroshahin and Janke allegedly received payments totaling nearly $350,000 sent to their private soccer club.