The Sports Report: Clippers shock Warriors, force Game 6

“Brown knows roller coasters, and he can’t stand them. Before rising to stardom at the University of Oklahoma as the favorite target of quarterback Kyler Murray — the likely No. 1 overall pick — Brown played at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita. When enrolled there, he had a job at Six Flags Magic Mountain loading people onto Full Throttle, a ride the amusement park calls the tallest and fastest looping roller coaster in the world.