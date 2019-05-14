The Sports Report: The Jason Kidd hiring could be a big mistake

Hello everyone. My name is Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news (or lack thereof) today.
Lakers
Count our own Dylan Hernandez as one of those not happy with the hiring of Jason Kidd as an assistant coach. Here’s some of what Dylan had to say:
“The news is as astonishing now as it was a couple of days ago: the Lakers are hiring Jason Kidd to be an assistant coach.
“Of all of the confounding decisions the Lakers have made over the last couple of months, this is most baffling, if only because of how completely avoidable it was.
“The Lakers are the farmer asking the fox to guard the henhouse. They are the Trojans wheeling the wooden horse behind their walls.
“They are asking for trouble.
“The problems they have courted already have surfaced, as the clock started ticking on incoming coach Frank Vogel even before his appointment became official Monday afternoon.
“In a town where perception is reality, the widespread assumption is that Kidd is the coach-in-waiting. See what happens if the Lakers begin next season erratically. Vogel will make Luke Walton’s dead-man-walking routine feel mild by comparison.
“What’s most incredible about this debacle-in-the-making is the only people unaware of what’s coming appear to be owner Jeanie Buss, general manager Rob Pelinka and the others who are part of the team’s incestuous little decision-making circle.
“To be fair, there was a time when they knew.
“When Walton was still employed by the Lakers, Kidd reinforced his image as a schemer, speaking publicly about the team’s head coaching position.
“In an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump” in March, Kidd complimented Walton, but added, “We’ll wait ’til the season’s over to see what opportunities come about.”
“Buss was disinclined to hire the Hall of Fame point guard in any capacity. But Kidd’s agent, Jeff Schwartz, has a good relationship with Buss advisor Linda Rambis and was able to get his client an interview.
“Kidd sold himself as a confidante of LeBron James and possible mentor for Lonzo Ball to Pelinka and Rambis’ husband, Kurt, the team’s senior basketball advisor — and, by extension, to Buss. She ignored her initial misgivings.
“The episode raises the question of whether it’s better to have never known the truth or to have known and be talked out of it. The vote here is the first.
---
Today is the NBA draft lottery, or as it is known in L.A. “the highlight of the Lakers’ offseason.” Based on their 37-45 record from last season, the Lakers have a 2% chance of landing the top pick in the draft. Wouldn’t it be fun to watch the conspiracy theories fly if the Lakers get the top pick?
But if everything goes as it is supposed to, the Lakers will get the 11th pick of the draft. If they get that pick, NBA scouts could see them taking Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura or North Carolina swingman Nassir Little when the draft takes place on June 20.
The NBA draft lottery is today at 5:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.
NBA playoffs
Western Conference Finals
All times Pacific
Tonight, 6 p.m., Portland at Golden State, ESPN
Thursday, 6 p.m., Portland at Golden State, ESPN
Saturday, 6 p.m., Golden State at Portland, ESPN
Monday, May 20, 6 p.m., Golden State at Portland, ESPN
*Wed., May 22, 6 p.m., Portland at Golden State, ESPN
*Friday, May 24, 6 p.m., Golden State at Portland, ESPN
*Sunday, May 26, Portland at Golden State, ESPN
Eastern Conference Finals
All times Pacific
Wednesday, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
Friday, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
Sunday, 4 p.m., Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT
Tuesday, May 21, 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT
*Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
*Saturday, May 25, 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee at Toronto, TNT
*Monday, May 27, 5:30 p.m., Toronto at Milwaukee, TNT
*-if necessary
NHL playoffs
Western Conference Finals
All times Pacific
at San Jose 6, St. Louis 3
St. Louis 4, at San Jose 2
Wednesday, 5 p.m., San Jose at St. Louis, NBCSN
Friday, 5 p.m., San Jose at St. Louis, NBCSN
Sunday, Noon, St. Louis at San Jose, NBC
*Tuesday, May 21, 5 p.m., San Jose at St. Louis, NBCSN
*Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m., St. Louis at San Jose, NBCSN
Eastern Conference Finals
All times Pacific
at Boston 5, Carolina 2
at Boston 6, Carolina 2
Tonight, 5 p.m., Boston at Carolina, NBCSN
Thursday, 5 p.m., Boston at Carolina, NBCSN
*Saturday, 4:15 p.m., Carolina at Boston, NBC
*Monday, May 20, 5 p.m., Boston at Carolina, NBCSN
*Wednesday, May 22, 5 p.m., Carolina at Boston, NBCSN
*if necessary
Today’s local major sports schedule
(All times Pacific)
San Diego at Dodgers, 7 p.m., Sportsnet LA, AM 570
Angels at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m., FSW, KLAA 830
And finally
Dennis Martinez pitches a perfect game against the Dodgers. Watch it here.
