A mother's thanks: Debbie Reynolds tweets in wake of daughter Carrie Fisher's hospitalization

It's Christmas day and many in Hollywood remain heavy-hearted after the Friday hospitalization of actress and author Carrie Fisher.

Fisher, best known for her iconic portrayal of Princess (and General) Leia in the "Star Wars" series, suffered a "cardiac episode" aboard a flight from London to LAX and is currently in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center.

Debbie Reynolds, star of stage and screen and Fisher's mother, tweeted about the incident for the first time early Sunday afternoon.

"Carrie is in stable condition," said Reynolds. "If there is a change, we will share it." She then went on to thank friends and fans for their prayers and good wishes.