- Actress Carrie Fisher is in critical condition after a cardiac episode on flight from London to L.A.
- Martin Scorsese discusses his long journey to make 'Silence'
- The review of the annual 'Doctor Who' Christmas special
- Ivanka Trump reportedly harassed on a JetBlue flight
- What is Netflix?
A mother's thanks: Debbie Reynolds tweets in wake of daughter Carrie Fisher's hospitalization
|Libby Hill
It's Christmas day and many in Hollywood remain heavy-hearted after the Friday hospitalization of actress and author Carrie Fisher.
Fisher, best known for her iconic portrayal of Princess (and General) Leia in the "Star Wars" series, suffered a "cardiac episode" aboard a flight from London to LAX and is currently in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center.
Debbie Reynolds, star of stage and screen and Fisher's mother, tweeted about the incident for the first time early Sunday afternoon.
"Carrie is in stable condition," said Reynolds. "If there is a change, we will share it." She then went on to thank friends and fans for their prayers and good wishes.
Other science-fiction stars shared their continued concerns for Fisher on Sunday, including Fisher's "Star Wars" costar Mark Hamill and "Star Trek" legend William Shatner.
The latest on Fisher's condition can be found here .