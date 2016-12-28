Debbie Reynolds dies at 84, one day after the death of daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds, the actress who sang and danced her way into film history opposite Gene Kelly in the classic 1952 musical “Singin' in the Rain,” a movie that helped turn her into a sweetheart of American film, has died. She was 84.

Her death came just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher , died at the age of 60. Fisher, a well-known actress and author in her own right, died four days after suffering a cardiac incident on a flight from London back to Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, Reynolds had posted a statement on Facebook about the outpouring of grief about her daughter’s unexpected death.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," she wrote. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Reynolds, who was a major collector of Hollywood memorabilia and toured in a one-woman revue into her 80s, died Wednesday, her son told the Associated Press.