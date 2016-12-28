Does Jennifer Lopez know why that hotline bling? Drake and Lopez fuel romance rumors

What is certain is that Lopez and Drake shared the same photo showing them cozied up on Instagram on Tuesday night. Neither star captioned the photo, leaving fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship.

The two also commemorated that occasion by sharing a matching Instagram selfie , with Drake including a heart-eyed emoji in his caption. Fans who stumbled on the photo were left to decide whether this was professional admiration or a subtle confession of his true feelings.

The snapshot has sparked new innuendo about their potential romance, which first started making the rounds earlier this month when Drake attended one of Lopez's Las Vegas shows.

The 30-year old rapper was then spotted at Lopez's show the following week , before the 47-year old singer and actress apparently joined him in West Hollywood for a private dinner (with 20 or so other people).

Though neither Drake nor Lopez have actually confirmed (or denied) rumors, eagle-eyed social media watchers have noticed that Rihanna has stopped following both stars on Instagram since the speculation first ignited.

Lopez shared some thoughts in her Christmas message to fans over on Instagram .

"This year I can honestly say my heart is full," wrote Lopez. "This year had its ups and downs, but as I sit here in my living room ... I feel surrounded by love and overflowing with gratitude for the many new blessings in my life!"

Earlier this year Lopez split from her longtime beau, Casper Smart .