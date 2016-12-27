Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- Carrie Fisher dies at 60
- Appreciation: George Michael always knew he was a serious artist
- Debate shows heat up rivalry between ESPN, Fox Sports
Harrison Ford on Carrie Fisher: 'She lived her life bravely'
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to prominence for portraying Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died Dec. 27 at age 60 . "Star Wars" costar Harrison Ford responded to the news with the following:
Carrie was one-of-a-kind … brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely. ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.