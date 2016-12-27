MOVIES
'Princess Leia' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:

Movies

Harrison Ford on Carrie Fisher: 'She lived her life bravely'

Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher on Nov. 13, 1978. (George Brich / Associated Press)
Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher on Nov. 13, 1978. (George Brich / Associated Press)

Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to prominence for portraying Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died Dec. 27 at age 60 . "Star Wars" costar Harrison Ford responded to the news with the following:

Carrie was one-of-a-kind … brilliant, original.  Funny and emotionally fearless.  She lived her life, bravely. ... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
71°