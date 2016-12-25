Netflix renews 'Fuller House' for Season 3

The cast of "Fuller House" will return for a third season in 2017.

Were you naughty this year? Were you nice? It doesn't matter, because Netflix is bringing back "Fuller House" for a third season either way.

Netflix delivered the news to fans on Saturday via various social media platforms, confirming that the spin-off series would return with new episodes in 2017.

The renewal news comes as little surprise to those following the career of "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure, who left her position as co-host of "The View" in December, citing increased career demands on "Fuller House" and other projects.

The spin-off of "Full House" has found success in its life on Netflix, with the series centered around D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Cameron Bure), sister Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) as they balance careers, kids and courting in a house that is full.

The first two seasons of "Fuller House" are available to stream on Netflix.