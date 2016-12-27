Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- Carrie Fisher dies at 60
- Appreciation: George Michael always knew he was a serious artist
- Debate shows heat up rivalry between ESPN, Fox Sports
Lisa Edelstein on Carrie Fisher: 'She carried the weight of being a living legend wherever she went'
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to prominence portraying Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died Dec. 27 at age 60 . Actress Lisa Edelstein, who worked with Fisher when she appeared on 'Girlfriend's' Guide to Divorce,' responded to the news with the following:
I met Carrie through a friend years before I had the opportunity to work with her. She was hilarious, sharp and witty, with a brain that worked so fast it was both thrilling and slightly terrifying to talk to her. Whether she wanted to or not, she carried the weight of being a living legend wherever she went. The first time she came onto the set of 'Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce,' it was as if the air itself shifted. Our crew, normally a boisterous bunch, were quiet, focused, intensely respectful. But it was hard to keep that seriousness for long as Gary, her dog, snorted and wriggled around the set. She really loved that Gary. (He is a really cute guy.) I didn't know her well enough, as far as I'm concerned, but she always talked to me as if I was far more informed about her life then I was. Perhaps that's because so much of her life was so exposed, or perhaps it was just the way she was. But I appreciated the feeling of intimacy, however brief, and I am -- as we are all, saddened by her passing.