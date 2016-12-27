Lisa Edelstein on Carrie Fisher: 'She carried the weight of being a living legend wherever she went'

I met Carrie through a friend years before I had the opportunity to work with her. She was hilarious, sharp and witty, with a brain that worked so fast it was both thrilling and slightly terrifying to talk to her. Whether she wanted to or not, she carried the weight of being a living legend wherever she went. The first time she came onto the set of 'Girlfriends' Guide To Divorce,' it was as if the air itself shifted. Our crew, normally a boisterous bunch, were quiet, focused, intensely respectful. But it was hard to keep that seriousness for long as Gary, her dog, snorted and wriggled around the set. She really loved that Gary. (He is a really cute guy.) I didn't know her well enough, as far as I'm concerned, but she always talked to me as if I was far more informed about her life then I was. Perhaps that's because so much of her life was so exposed, or perhaps it was just the way she was. But I appreciated the feeling of intimacy, however brief, and I am -- as we are all, saddened by her passing.