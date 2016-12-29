Citing diabetes complications, Rob Kardashian hospitalized overnight and released Thursday morning

Rob Kardashian was reportedly hospitalized overnight after a diabetes flareup Wednesday but was released Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was not feeling well Wednesday and checked himself into a hospital after realizing his symptoms were diabetes-related, according to People .

TMZ reported that Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner rushed to the hospital to join him in the emergency room Wednesday night.

In December 2015, Kardashian was hospitalized and diagnosed with diabetes but declared earlier this year that he was "completely free" of the disease. Kardashian also credited Chyna for helping him to focus on his health.

Kardashian and Chyna recently welcomed their first child , daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, but have since hit a rough patch, including a brief (but public) split. The strain in their relationship has reportedly caused Kardashian to slip back to old, unhealthy habits .

Kardashian left the hospital Thursday morning, according to TMZ .