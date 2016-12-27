Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- Carrie Fisher dies at 60
- Appreciation: George Michael always knew he was a serious artist
- Debate shows heat up rivalry between ESPN, Fox Sports
Steven Spielberg on Carrie Fisher: 'She didn't need The Force'
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to prominence for portraying Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died Dec. 27 at age 60 . Director Steven Spielberg responded to the news with the following statement:
I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much.