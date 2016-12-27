MOVIES
'Princess Leia' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Steven Spielberg on Carrie Fisher: 'She didn't need The Force'

(Tracey Nearmy / European Pressphoto Agency)
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to prominence for portraying Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died Dec. 27 at age 60 . Director Steven Spielberg responded to the news with the following statement:

I have always stood in awe of Carrie.  Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time.  She didn't need The Force.  She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship.  I will miss her very much.

