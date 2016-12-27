MOVIES
'Princess Leia' actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Tina Fey on Carrie Fisher: 'I feel so lucky that I got to meet her'

(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to prominence portraying Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died Dec. 27 at age 60 . Actress and writer Tina Fey responded to the news with the following statement:

Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her.  I'm very sad she is gone.

