Tina Fey on Carrie Fisher: 'I feel so lucky that I got to meet her'
Actress and writer Carrie Fisher, who rose to prominence portraying Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, died Dec. 27 at age 60 . Actress and writer Tina Fey responded to the news with the following statement:
Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone.