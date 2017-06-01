Republican Rep. Steve Knight faces heated questions about Trump policies at Santa Clarita town hall

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) has had three town halls this year. His Thursday afternoon event — at 4 p.m. in a Santa Clarita high school auditorium — was the most sparsely attended and perhaps the most heated.

Factions in the crowd interrupted each other in the auditorium as people tried to ask questions.

One constituent accused Knight of lying about a piece of financial legislation, and another got into a particularly heated back-and-forth with Knight about his vote to kill federal regulations that would have required broadband companies to get customer permission before using or sharing personal information.

"You are an educated person at this; I'm not trying to get in an argument," Knight said.

"Well clearly you are not," the constituent responded as the crowd burst into applause and the microphone was passed to the next questioner.

The drama wasn't reserved just for Knight, whose district is almost evenly split between registered Democrats and Republicans, while about a fifth of voters list themselves as "no party preference." National Democrats have targeted his seat as one they want to flip in 2018.

At one point, a woman criticized Planned Parenthood and asked Knight to support cutting federal funding for it, as a group of people wearing pink hats shouted her down.

Later, a man in the audience shouted, "Is this a room full of children?"

Things started with a man asking the congressman how he managed to "cope" while "working with with a pathological liar" — a reference to President Trump.

After the crowd died down a bit, Knight said his office focuses on aeronautics issues and helping out small businesses.

"We keep our head down," he said.

Knight also used the town hall to announce his opposition to certain cuts in Trump's budget — notably to education and the National Endowment for the Arts.

"I don't support these cuts," he said.

One woman, who said her son is on Medicaid, grew emotional when she asked about Trump's proposed budget. Knight said nobody would be kicked off Medicaid, triggering immediate boos. He noted that Trump's budget would not be final.

"Remember: The budget is built out of Congress," he said.