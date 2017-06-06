34th District voters are showing up to polls this morning and finding them mostly empty

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

The 34th Congressional District special election is today. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and we'll be covering it live here.

Gov. Jerry Brown said this week a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris accord on climate was "insane." He is now in China to reaffirm California's climate change stance.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.