A state senator targeted for removal from office says his opponents are misleading voters

Attorneys for a Democratic state senator targeted for possible removal from office accused the lawmaker's political opponents on Wednesday of "knowingly and willfully misleading voters" in their effort to force a special election.

Complaints were filed on behalf of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) with the secretary of state, attorney general and local district attorneys, all seeking an investigation of the recall campaign being waged by Newman's opponents.

The complaint alleges that voter signatures are being gathered for a recall election by promoting a repeal of the upcoming increase in California's gas tax. Newman voted for the transportation plan, which is why a political campaign partly funded by the California Republican Party seeks to remove him from office before his four-year term ends in 2020.

But the political fate of Newman, a freshman lawmaker narrowly elected last November, will have no bearing on a hike in fuel taxes or the creation of a new vehicle registration fee — both features of a $52-billion transportation plan signed into law in April.

"The campaign literature, materials and other messaging clearly demonstrate an effort to persuade voters to sign a petition based on false and misleading information regarding the content of the petition," wrote Richard Rios, Newman's attorney, in the complaint.

Supporters of the recall effort have regularly posted photos on social media showing signatures gathered alongside large "Stop the car tax" signs. Some of the photos also include Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego councilman and current radio talk show host who is one of the chief supporters of the recall.