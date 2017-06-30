Assembly Democrats denounce threats made after single-payer healthcare bill was sidelined

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

California lawmakers have tried for 50 years to stem the state's housing crisis. Here's why they've failed.

Gov. Jerry Brown acted Tuesday to break up the scandal-plagued state Board of Equalization.

Progressive activists are angry with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon who shelved a proposal to creates a single-payer healthcare system in California, calling it "woefully incomplete."

