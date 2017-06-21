This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The Orange County GOP had Rep. Devin Nunes as a headline speaker Saturday night. Protesters crashed the party but Republicans mostly made the news media the enemy.
- Learn more about the most important parts of California's $183 billion state budget.
- President Trump's top environmental adviser said Thursday that California's clean air waiver from federal rules isn't now under review.
Ballot measure to expand L.A. County Board of Supervisors advances
|Patrick McGreevy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors would be expanded from five to seven members and an elected chief executive post would be created under a measure recommended Wednesday by a state Senate panel despite opposition from the county.
Two members of the county’s 2015-16 civil grand jury testified that the group felt the current government is inadequate for a county of more than 10 million residents. They said that if the county was a state, it would be the eighth-largest state in the country based on population.
“The board is too small to adequately serve the diverse needs of county residents,” grand jury member Molly Milligan told the Senate Governance and Finance Committee, before its 5-1 vote to recommend Senate Constitutional Amendment 12. The proposed statewide ballot measure was introduced by Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia).
The proposal was opposed by Phyllis Marshall, the chief legislative representative for Los Angeles County, who noted that the proposal would allow voters statewide to decide the governance structure for one county.
“Voters in other counties do not have sufficient knowledge to vote on a constitutional amendment to change the governing structure of Los Angeles County,” Marshall told the panel before the measure was sent to another policy panel on its way to a possible full Senate vote.