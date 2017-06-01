California Assembly decides not to retain former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder as outside counsel, parting from Senate

The California Assembly has decided not to continue its contract with former U.S. Atty. Gen. Eric Holder, even as the Senate says it plans to keep him as outside counsel for legal strategy against the Trump administration.

Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said in a statement that Holder's firm, Covington & Burling, has provided "valuable guidance" since it was hired on a short-term contract in February.

"We will continue to seek their guidance as the need arises," Rendon said.

The Senate, meanwhile, said it plans to continue with its high-profile hire, which signaled the aggressive posture California was taking against President Trump.

Dan Reeves, chief of staff to Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) said the firm's "advice and guidance has been very valuable to the Senate in responding to the Trump administration's sustained attack on California's polices and values."

"We currently have a number of ongoing projects with Covington and plan to continue that valuable relationship," Reeves continued.

He did not specify how the Senate plans to pay to continue its work with Covington. The contract — initially from February through April and then extended for one additional month — was set at $25,000 per month, split between the operating budgets of both houses, with a limit on 40 hours of attorney work each month.