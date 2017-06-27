Gov. Jerry Brown says GOP healthcare bill cuts 'right into the heart of what is already a divided nation'

One in three California residents are covered by Medicaid, and California is thought to have the most to lose if Republicans gather enough votes to roll back major aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

California would see the nation’s biggest increase in uninsured people by next year and face a $24-billion budget shortfall by 2026 because of reduced Medicaid funding, California's Democratic senators and Gov. Jerry Brown warned during a call with reporters on Tuesday.

The Californians' call was just one of dozens of events House and Senate Democrats held Tuesday to try to stir up anger over the bill.

Brown called the bill divisive, saying it puts tax cuts for the wealthy above healthcare for the poor.

“This is such a political bill,” he said. “This bill will be the most divisive maneuver, cutting right into the heart of what is already a divided nation.”

The bill would increase the number of people without health coverage by 22 million and push up medical costs for millions of other poor and sick Americans, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

After pledging to pass the bill this week, Senate Republicans abruptly delayed a vote until after the July Fourth recess. A handful of Republicans have announced they are leery of the bill, saying it either goes too far or doesn't go far enough, and the White House is lobbying them to get on board.

Every major medical association has come out against the bill, which was written by a small group of senators behind closed doors. Sen. Kamala Harris said the bill is being rushed to the Senate floor without hearings, debate or much time for senators to review it.

“It’s absolutely wrong, it is harmful and it is unconscionable. The bill would restructure our nation's entire health care system,” she said.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein said it’s not enough to amend the existing GOP bill, and Congress needs to start over instead. She said 10 or 12 Republican senators need to defect so the bill is not revived after a few changes, as a similar bill was in the House.

“I am optimistic that it is doable to kill it,” Feinstein said. “It's the most indefensible bill I’ve actually seen in 24 years in the Senate."