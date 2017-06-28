This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown acted Tuesday to break up the scandal-plagued state Board of Equalization.
- Progressive activists are angry with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon who shelved a proposal to creates a single-payer healthcare system in California, calling it "woefully incomplete."
- Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen announced on Thursday that he'll run for governor in 2018.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
California's attorney general joins the fight against President Trump's 'sanctuary city' order
|Patrick McGreevy
Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra led a group of nine states Wednesday in filing an court brief supporting San Francisco and other California communities that challenged President Trump’s executive order to withhold federal funds from “sanctuary jurisdictions.”
After the local governments won a preliminary injunction against the order, the Trump administration asked the courts to dismiss the cities’ lawsuit.
The brief filed by Becerra argues that public safety is improved when local law enforcement agencies focus on crime prevention instead of helping federal authorities enforce immigration laws.
“The Trump Administration does not have the right to coerce states, counties or municipalities to do the federal government's job,” Becerra said in a statement. “California’s state and local law enforcement officials are in the business of public safety, not of deportation. Threatening public safety funding to compel localities to do immigration work is a dangerous game that undermines public safety.”