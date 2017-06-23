California politicians are in Dallas despite new ban on state employees traveling to Texas

A day after California banned state employees from going to Texas on official business, a group of politicians from the Golden State were in Dallas on Friday for a major conference.

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Thursday announced he was prohibiting state employees from traveling at state expense to Texas and three other states that he determined have approved laws that discriminate against gay and transgender people.

Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), who is openly gay, is among those attending the annual National Assn. of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) gathering. A spokesman said he is using his own money, not taxpayer funds. Lara voted for the bill that enacted the travel ban.

Lara felt participating in a panel discussion at the event on immigration was important coming during a debate over Gov. Greg Abbott signing a controversial immigration law that bans “sanctuary cities” for immigrants in the country illegally, said spokesman Michael Soller.

“Texas just passed one of the nation’s most anti-immigrant laws with Senate Bill 4, and California went down this road with Proposition 187 more than 20 years ago,” Lara said in a statement. “With LGBT and immigrant rights under assault across the country, I thought it was important to join other Latino leaders and show California’s example.”

Like Lara, West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John Duran made plans to attend the Dallas convention well before Becerra announced the travel ban, which does not apply to non-state employees.

Duran is the National Chairman of NALEO and said the conference was scheduled for Dallas three years ago.

“I don't know about the LGBT laws in Texas or AG Becerra's call for a boycott - I am not only LGBT but also Latino,” Duran said in an email, adding he is “very angry" over Texas’ SB 4, which requires law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration officials in enforcing immigration laws.

“I am here supporting my elected official colleagues in Texas from Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Dallas who are joining together to sue the state of Texas,” Duran said. “Being a Californian who worked against Governor Pete Wilson's Prop 187 - I have experiences and strategies to share with them.”