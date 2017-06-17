This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Legislature is voting on 17 bills related to the state budget, doing so before the constitutional deadline for action.
- President Trump's top environmental adviser said Thursday that California's clean air waiver from federal rules isn't now under review.
- A stem cell scientist is the latest Democrat seeking to oust Orange County Rep. Dana Rohrabacher.
California Politics Podcast: The state budget deal explained
|John Myers
Even in an era where Democrats settle their differences quickly when it comes to California's state budget, this year's finale was marked by a series of bitter political debates.
On this week's episode of the California Politics Podcast, we take a look both at that intense debate over proposals to change the duties of a state tax board and the rules governing recall elections. We also step back and look at the final policy agreements on healthcare funding and social services programs.
And for our second topic, we offer up a list of California politicians who have found their way into the spotlight during the early days of President Trump's administration.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason, and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.