This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Speaker Anthony Rendon said the plan won't move forward because it's "woefully incomplete.
- Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen announced on Thursday that he'll run for governor in 2018.
- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rebuffed criticisms of her leadership of Democrats, saying she's "worth the trouble, quite frankly."
California Politics Podcast: There's a powerful new ally of those who support a sanctuary state
|John Myers
Supporters of an ambitious California effort to limit law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration authorities begin the week with a prominent new ally.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a look at the impact of Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck endorsing the "sanctuary state" bill that's now under consideration in Sacramento.
We also discuss the decision by Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach) to run for governor, and how his conservative politics could have a big effect on how Republican voters view their choices in 2018.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.