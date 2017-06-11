This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A top Chinese official said he was "deeply disappointed" in President Trump's actions on climate change during one of Gov. Jerry Brown's final meetings in the country.
- California's Board of Equalization might be better as an agency led by appointed -- not elected -- officials, state lawmakers said on Wednesday.
- With Jimmy Gomez headed to Congress, another special election is on the way to fill his seat in Sacramento.
California Politics Podcast: There were big bumps on the road to a state budget deal
|John Myers
Lawmakers are almost certain to vote on a new state budget later week, one that will spend more than $180 billion on hundreds of government services.
But it's the spending being skipped that could spark the biggest reaction.
On this week's episode of the California Politics Podcast, we examine the budget agreement outlined Thursday by lawmakers — one that was conspicuous for its silence on how to spend some $1.3 billion in new tobacco tax revenues.
We also look at a new statewide poll showing that a broad swath of Californians oppose the $52-billion transportation plan signed into law this spring that will raise gas taxes in November.
And speaking of polls, a new survey of voters in the early race for governor begs the question: How long will the second-tier candidates have to make their move?
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.