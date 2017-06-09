Budget moves forward with some spending on water projects

The budget plan finalized by lawmakers on Thursday included funding for water projects, after some haggling over the details.

Gov. Jerry Brown had asked for $387 million from the water bond approved by voters in 2014 to pay for flood control, but lawmakers trimmed the request to $111 million.

The change was acceptable because it will still allow projects to move forward on schedule, said H.D. Palmer, spokesman for Brown's Department of Finance.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers wanted an additional $100 million every year to fortify levees along the Sacramento, Feather and Yuba rivers, among other projects.

The funding would have come out of the general fund, and the request was rejected by the budget conference committee.

"The failure to prioritize our state's infrastructure is incomprehensible," Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Gerber) said in a statement. "Millions of Californians depend on water that passes through these critical water conveyance systems."

Repairs to the Oroville Dam are being funded separately using bank loans, and there are plans to sell bonds at some point to pay the bills. The state is also seeking federal funding.

Oroville Dam, the tallest in the country, suffered a crisis this year when its spillway, which releases excess water from the reservoir to prevent overflowing, began crumbling. Officials tried to use an emergency spillway, but more erosion forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate from the area.

The state hopes to finish repairs in the fall, before the next rainy season.