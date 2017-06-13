Gun control language tucked into California's budget bill, irking the NRA

An attendee of the National Rifle Assn. convention in Kentucky in May 2016.

Gun rights advocates are fuming over some language buried in a state budget bill that would expand the number of Californians who can't get guns.

Current law prohibits possession of firearms by those convicted of a felony, but the new legislation would extend that to those with outstanding warrants for a felony or certain misdemeanors.

The gun provisions were amended into Assembly Bill 103 last Thursday as one of many provisions that deal with public safety, and are expected to be voted on by the Legislature as part of the budget this coming Thursday.

The budget should not be used to push through major policy changes because it bypasses a more detailed public hearing process, said Daniel Reid, state liaison for the National Rifle Assn.

“This drastic policy change will violate an individual’s right to due process as warrants can be issued without notice or hearing,” Reid said.

The budget trailer bill also includes a provision that would help gun owners by extending the deadline for registering all semiautomatic rifles with detachable magazines by six months.