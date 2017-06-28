Essential Politics
Garcetti and Schwarzenegger urge cities and states to lead fight against climate change in Trump era

Michael Finnegan

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday called on cities and states to lead the nation's fight against global warming as the federal government begins to reverse its climate change policies.

The Republican former film star — who signed a landmark 2006 law to reduce California's carbon emissions — and the Democratic mayor spoke out against President Trump's denial of climate science at a forum at Creative Artists Agency in Century City.

Both argued that steps taken by cities and states to promote renewable energy could largely make up for the Trump administration's withdrawal from the worldwide Paris agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

