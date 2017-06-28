This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown acted Tuesday to break up the scandal-plagued state Board of Equalization.
- Progressive activists are angry with Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon who shelved a proposal to creates a single-payer healthcare system in California, calling it "woefully incomplete."
- Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen announced on Thursday that he'll run for governor in 2018.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Garcetti and Schwarzenegger urge cities and states to lead fight against climate change in Trump era
|Michael Finnegan
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday called on cities and states to lead the nation's fight against global warming as the federal government begins to reverse its climate change policies.
The Republican former film star — who signed a landmark 2006 law to reduce California's carbon emissions — and the Democratic mayor spoke out against President Trump's denial of climate science at a forum at Creative Artists Agency in Century City.
Both argued that steps taken by cities and states to promote renewable energy could largely make up for the Trump administration's withdrawal from the worldwide Paris agreement to cut greenhouse gas emissions.