- The Orange County GOP is welcoming Rep. Devin Nunes as a speaker Saturday night. We're covering it live below.
- President Trump's top environmental adviser said Thursday that California's clean air waiver from federal rules isn't now under review.
They’re pathetic. There were almost none. There’s a couple million people in the surrounding communities and to have those few tells you the real momentum of this movement has really died. The same has been happening at our office where they come every Tuesday. There’s less every week.
Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), on protesters at the Orange County GOP's annual Flag Day fundraiser in Irvine