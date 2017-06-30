Gov. Jerry Brown doubles down on California measure changing recall process, calling it 'eminently reasonable'

Senator Steven Bradford (D-Compton), left, and Gov. Jerry Brown talk about funding for projects under the state transportation bill, SB1, at California State University Dominguez Hills in Carson.

The partisan volleys have continued this week in the effort to recall state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) over his vote to pass an increase in the gas tax. Those seeking to recall Newman submitted more than enough signatures needed to qualify the measure for the ballot, if they're all deemed valid.

Newman supporters looking to halt the recall filed a lawsuit Thursday, claiming signature gatherers had misled voters. And Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that makes changes to long-standing recall rules, an effort that Republicans have decried as an attempt by Democrats to "rig the system" to protect one of their own.

Brown seemed to double down on that measure Friday at a press conference at CSU Dominguez Hills where he discussed the new gas tax, calling the new recall process "eminently reasonable."

The measure allows voters up to 30 days to remove their signature from a recall petition and creates a new process to review costs associated with a recall election. Brown said the bill provides an opportunity for "people who have been hoodwinked" to change their mind.

"It's all about truth and giving people the opportunity to make sure that their vote and their signature is knowingly given," Brown. "The only people who would be against that are people who wanted to fool people and don't want to test it in court or in the light of day."