Kimberly Ellis blames Democratic Party 'hacks' for losses in Tuesday's congressional races

Kimberly Ellis has challenged her loss in the race for California Democratic Party leader.

Kimberly Ellis, who has challenged the results of the California Democratic Party leadership election she lost, blamed party “establishment hacks" who are the "worst in the biz" for losses in congressional races in Georgia and South Carolina Tuesday.

Ellis, a progressive Bay Area Democrat who tapped into a wellspring of disaffected Bernie Sanders backers, on Tuesday night sent a tweet saying that it was “time for a new coalition.”

That drew a sharp rebuke from veteran Democratic operative Bob Mulholland, who has criticized Ellis for not conceding.

Ellis blamed her narrow May loss to Eric Bauman for state Democratic Party chairperson on voting irregularities. Ellis, who lost the race by 62 votes,has called on the party to conduct an independent audit of the election.

Bauman rejected that request, saying the party already has a process in place to review contested elections. The party's compliance review commission, made up of six members who were appointed during former chairman John Burton's tenure, is currently reviewing the election.

On Friday, Bauman announced that the party hired the law firm of Olson Hagel & Fishburn LLC to “oversee, advise and counsel” the commission during the inquiry.