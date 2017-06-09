An L.A.-area congressman has joined the formal effort to impeach Trump

A California congressman this week joined the burgeoning effort to impeach President Trump.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Porter Ranch) said at a press conference he was joining Texas Democrat, Rep. Al Green, to draft articles of impeachment against Trump.

"This matter needs to be analyzed in terms of preserving constitutional rule of law, not on the basis of partisanship," Sherman said as he stood beside Green. "Our constitution and democracy require that our leaders be held accountable to the rule of law."

Sherman said he was working with the House Office of the Legislative Counsel to draft the measure and compared the controversy surrounding possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey, to Watergate.

"Richard M. Nixon was required to resign not for the crime, but for the cover up, obstruction of justice," he said.

Green and Sherman said they are each drafting separate articles of impeachment. While Green offered no timeline for his resolution, Sherman said expected his version to be ready "fairly soon" in the coming "weeks rather than months."

While Green said he had not lobbied other members to sign on to his effort, Sherman noted the strategy to gain support from other representatives "is something that needs to be worked out."