- A top Chinese official said he was "deeply disappointed" in President Trump's actions on climate change during one of Gov. Jerry Brown's final meetings in the country.
- California's Board of Equalization might be better as an agency led by appointed -- not elected -- officials, state lawmakers said on Wednesday.
- With Jimmy Gomez headed to Congress, another special election is on the way to fill his seat in Sacramento.
An L.A.-area congressman has joined the formal effort to impeach Trump
|Christine Mai-Duc
A California congressman this week joined the burgeoning effort to impeach President Trump.
Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Porter Ranch) said at a press conference he was joining Texas Democrat, Rep. Al Green, to draft articles of impeachment against Trump.
"This matter needs to be analyzed in terms of preserving constitutional rule of law, not on the basis of partisanship," Sherman said as he stood beside Green. "Our constitution and democracy require that our leaders be held accountable to the rule of law."
Sherman said he was working with the House Office of the Legislative Counsel to draft the measure and compared the controversy surrounding possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election, and the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey, to Watergate.
"Richard M. Nixon was required to resign not for the crime, but for the cover up, obstruction of justice," he said.
Green and Sherman said they are each drafting separate articles of impeachment. While Green offered no timeline for his resolution, Sherman said expected his version to be ready "fairly soon" in the coming "weeks rather than months."
While Green said he had not lobbied other members to sign on to his effort, Sherman noted the strategy to gain support from other representatives "is something that needs to be worked out."