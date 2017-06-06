This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The 34th Congressional District special election was today and we're covering it live here.
- Gov. Jerry Brown met with the president of China.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
L.A. County's election official reminds voters this could be a long night
After polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 34th Congressional District special election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan checked in on Twitter with an update on turnout and mail ballots.
But Logan's next tweets about the ballot counting process served as a reminder to those waiting for results with anticipation: It could be a long night.
More than an hour after polls closed, Logan reported that ballots in 110 of the district's 190 precincts had been received at L.A. County's election inspector check-in centers. He added that ballots for 19 precincts had been transported to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk headquarters in Norwalk for counting.
Follow along with us for live results updates here.