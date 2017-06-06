L.A. County's election official reminds voters this could be a long night

After polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 34th Congressional District special election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan checked in on Twitter with an update on turnout and mail ballots.

But Logan's next tweets about the ballot counting process served as a reminder to those waiting for results with anticipation: It could be a long night.

More than an hour after polls closed, Logan reported that ballots in 110 of the district's 190 precincts had been received at L.A. County's election inspector check-in centers. He added that ballots for 19 precincts had been transported to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk headquarters in Norwalk for counting.