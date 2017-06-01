Bill to allow 4 a.m. last call for alcohol sales clears first hurdle

A bill that would allow local California communities to extend last-call for alcohol service to 4 a.m. has cleared the state Senate.

Sen. Scott Wiener's (D-San Francisco) bill now moves into the Assembly for debate.

"Nightlife is hugely important to California's culture and economy, and it's time to move away from our outdated one-size-fits-all approach to last call," Wiener said in a statement after it passed the Senate.

In a March interview with The Times about the bill's impact on local music, Wiener said, "If you’re too restrictive, you just drive venues underground. The reality of life is that you need to meet people where they are.”

The bill has spurred significant debate in L.A. and the Bay Area, especially in the wake of the Ghost Ship fire last year that killed dozens of music fans at an underground arts space in Oakland. Although some residents question its potential impact, L.A. music scenes have embraced the idea, saying it could encourage promoters to throw shows in fully permitted venues rather than illegal spaces.