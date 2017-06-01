Legislation to overhaul bail reform in California hits a hurdle in state Assembly

An ambitious plan to overhaul the bail system in California stalled in the state Assembly late Thursday, facing steep opposition from industry lobbyists and lawmakers concerned about the high costs it could impose on counties.

The bill by Assemblymember Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) was the last proposal to be reconsidered for a vote and failed to make it out of the chamber near 11 p.m., with 36 lawmakers in favor and 37 opposed.

The result spells challenges ahead for an identical version of the proposal authored by state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys). That bill is now before the state Assembly after it was approved in the Senate this week with a 25-11 vote.

The proposals seek to ensure offenders awaiting trial are not incarcerated solely because they cannot afford to pay their bail. They would end the use of money bail schedules, or fixed fee systems, and require counties to establish pretrial services agencies to weigh whether defendants are fit for release.

On the Assembly floor on Thursday, Bonta said he was committed to working with counties, law enforcement officials and victims and planned to add least four amendments, including ensuring criminal history remained a factor of consideration for release.

He also said he was willing to make his proposal a two-year bill.

" Colleagues, our system is broken," he said. "I haven’t talked to any of you who have disagreed."

Opponents argued the bill was too soft on crime, plagued with implementation issues and would pass on unfunded liabilities to counties.

"This bill is clearly not a remedy for something that needs reform," Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) said. "It is a dismantling."

Supporters agreed it wasn't perfect, but urged members not to wait to address a system that they said preys on poor families and fuels economic and racial disparities.

"It is theft on the poor people in our community," Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) said. "It is shocking and wrong, and it is time that we do something."