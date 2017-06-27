L.A.'s newest congressman still hasn't taken his oath. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants to know why

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) wants to know why Rep.-elect Jimmy Gomez hasn't been sworn in, saying the seat's "elongated vacancy" is "an abdication" of his responsibilities.

Twenty one days have passed since Gomez won a special election to replace now-California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, who resigned Los Angeles' 34th Congressional District last January.

Gomez, a current Democratic state assemblyman, told The Times after the election he would try to delay his Assembly resignation to vote on extending the state's cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas.

Negotiations on cap and trade are escalating in Sacramento, and there are rumblings Gov. Jerry Brown would like to be able to count on Gomez' vote to pass the bill with a two-thirds majority before the Legislature leaves on July 21. McCarthy took issue with that in a letter to Gomez, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

"If this delay persists due to his prioritization of state legislative matters, Congressman-elect Gomez should be honest with the constituents of California’s 34th congressional district who he was elected to serve and resign from his newly-elected seat so they can elect someone ready to serve on Day One," McCarthy wrote.

Brown wants the deal to pass with a two-thirds majority to help insulate it from legal challenges, and Gomez could be an important vote if legislative leaders can’t get some moderate Democrats on board.

Gomez said Monday he only offered to be available for a cap and trade vote until June 15, and had a family conflict this week, but has been willing to be sworn in at any other time.

Because Congress leaves Friday for the July Fourth recess, the soonest Gomez can take office is July 10, but no date for the ceremony has been set. A spokeswoman for Gomez did not return a call Tuesday afternoon.

McCarthy also questioned why Gomez has not been sworn in even though two members who were elected after Gomez have already taken office.

It is unusual for so much time to pass between a special election and the winner taking office. In the last several congresses, there was an average of one week between a special election and the winner taking the oath.