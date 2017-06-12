California proposal would allow pot shops to sell both medical and recreational weed

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislators proposed Monday to allow medical and recreational marijuana to be sold out of the same locations. The pot industry had sought the change to cut costs and the number of operations.

The co-location rule was one of dozens of new regulations contained in budget bills released Monday. They are aimed at merging regulations of medical cannabis, which the Legislature approved in 2015, and recreational marijuana, approved by voters in November.

“Being able to co-locate is much more cost-efficient for operators,” said Nate Bradley, executive director of the California Cannabis Industry Assn.

He said some policymakers had one school of thought: You couldn’t have medical and recreational pot sold at one address, because recreational use is limited to those older than 21, and medical cannabis is available to minors. Also, medical pot requires a doctor’s recommendation and a state medical marijuana card, while recreational does not, Bradley said.

By allowing both at one location, he said, the result may be half as many businesses open in a city, which could reduce enforcement costs for the city and state.

The state plans to begin issuing licenses for the growing, transporting, testing and sale of marijuana in January.

The measure would also make it an infraction to have opened cannabis products in a motor vehicle, similar to the open-container law for alcohol.