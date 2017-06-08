This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A top Chinese official said he was "deeply disappointed" in President Trump's actions on climate change during one of Gov. Jerry Brown's final meetings in the country.
- California's Board of Equalization might be better as an agency led by appointed -- not elected -- officials, state lawmakers said on Wednesday.
- With Jimmy Gomez headed to Congress, another special election is on the way to fill his seat in Sacramento.
More than $30 million in Prop. 47 savings will go to mental health and drug rehab programs in the Los Angeles area
|Jazmine Ulloa
California state officials on Thursday named the 23 government agencies that will receive $103 million in grant funds from a ballot initiative that downgraded six drug and theft crimes to misdemeanors.
For the large coalition of supporters behind 2014's Proposition 47, it is a long-awaited step forward. Other states have passed similar laws. But California is the lone state investing the money saved from keeping fewer people behind bars in services to help people stay out of prison.
More than $30 million in funding will go to programs in the Los Angeles area — $20 million alone to Los Angeles County to expand housing for substance abuse treatment and social services for inmates with mental health problems.
The city of Los Angeles received nearly $12 million to launch a drug-intervention initiative under the city attorney's office and for a program led by the mayor's office to help former inmates find jobs.