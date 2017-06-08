More than $30 million in Prop. 47 savings will go to mental health and drug rehab programs in the Los Angeles area

"We have listened to law enforcement talk about how horrible Prop. 47 is,” said Vonya Quarles, an advocate for the formerly incarcerated. “Now we have a chance to help the people who are hurting.”

California state officials on Thursday named the 23 government agencies that will receive $103 million in grant funds from a ballot initiative that downgraded six drug and theft crimes to misdemeanors.

For the large coalition of supporters behind 2014's Proposition 47, it is a long-awaited step forward. Other states have passed similar laws. But California is the lone state investing the money saved from keeping fewer people behind bars in services to help people stay out of prison.

More than $30 million in funding will go to programs in the Los Angeles area — $20 million alone to Los Angeles County to expand housing for substance abuse treatment and social services for inmates with mental health problems.

The city of Los Angeles received nearly $12 million to launch a drug-intervention initiative under the city attorney's office and for a program led by the mayor's office to help former inmates find jobs.