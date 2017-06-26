Nurses union uses the image of a California bear stabbed in the back after single-payer bill is blocked

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Speaker Anthony Rendon said the plan won't move forward because it's "woefully incomplete.

Orange County Assemblyman Travis Allen announced on Thursday that he'll run for governor in 2018.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rebuffed criticisms of her leadership of Democrats, saying she's "worth the trouble, quite frankly."

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.