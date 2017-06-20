Overhaul of California's state tax board plagued by confusion, members say

Board of Equalization Chairwoman Diane Harkey says there is confusion around the reorganization of the board.

State tax board members on Tuesday said there remain a lot of unanswered questions about how their agency will transfer many of its duties to two new offices, a reorganization approved last week by the state Legislature in response to problems with the panel.

About 4,400 of the state Board of Equalization’s 4,800 employees will be transferred to a new California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, which will take over collection of sales and excise taxes, and an office of administrative law judges who will take over taxpayer appeals. The change was outlined by the board’s executive director, David Gau, at a meeting with the panel Tuesday.

“I don’t think anything is easy,” Board Chairwoman Diane Harkey said in an interview with The Times. “I think it’s going to be expensive. There is a lot of confusion.”

Board member George Runner said there are questions about whether he can continue to hold educational events for taxpayers, while board member Jerome Horton said he wants to know whether he can continue to advocate for taxpayers.

“There are still some issues they need to work out,” Horton said.

Harkey said new bills will have to be approved with clarifying language on some issues. For instance, the newly approved legislation takes away the board’s power to hear appeals after July 1 even though lawmakers want the board to continue handling the hearings until the new administrative law judges are operating Jan. 1.

In addition, the board employs civil service workers who are trained for jobs that will no longer exist with the board, she said, adding that the new department is supposed to begin operating July 1.

"This is all still in flux. It’s a huge step to take in a couple of weeks,” Harkey said.

Meanwhile, board representatives including Harkey confirmed that investigators from the state Attorney General's Office have begun interviewing agency employees after Gov. Jerry Brown called for a probe into whether staff and resources were mishandled by the agency.

"We're just hearing that they are around," Harkey said of investigators. "I think it scares everybody."